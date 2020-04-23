He might be known for breaking bones when portraying nasty villains onscreen, but in real-life, Sonu Sood has a heart of gold. Proving the same, the actor has time and again come forward to help those affected due to the coronavirus crisis. After a number of initiatives, Sonu has now decided to provide meals to 25,000 migrant workers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Details The meals will be offered to migrants residing in Bhiwandi

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sonu will arrange these meals for migrant workers residing in Bhiwandi throughout Ramadan, which commences this week. A person in the know told the publication, "Someone reached out to Sonu explaining the plight of these migrant workers who hail from states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal and are currently stuck in Bhiwandi."

What he said 'In these times, it's important to stand for each other'

Sonu has set up some kitchens in the suburb for preparation of these meals and will ensure delivery of food to the residents. "In these difficult times, it is important for each one of us to stand up for the other. Through this initiative, we will provide special meal kits so they don't stay hungry after fasting all day," Sonu said about the initiative.

Other initiatives Earlier this month, Sonu launched Shakti Annadanam drive

These meals will be provided in addition to the 45,000 daily meals that Sonu is already providing to under-privileged people in Mumbai. Earlier this month, the actor tied up with Mumbai's civic body BMC in order to provide meals to 45,000 persons daily at designated venues in Andheri, Jogeshwari, Juhu, Bandra. Sonu titled the drive Shakti Annadanam, named after his father Shakti Sagar Sood.

Quote Not all of us are blessed to have food: Sonu

"Some of us are blessed to have food and shelter in these tough times, but there are many who have not had meals in days... I hope I am able to help as many people as possible," Sonu had told Mid-Day about the ration drive.

Hotel Sonu also offered his Mumbai hotel to medical staff