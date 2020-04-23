After delivering this year's biggest blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the actor-director duo of Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar are all set to bring forward a sequel of their 2018 hit movie Raid.

Yes, Raid 2 is on the cards!

The script of the forthcoming movie is currently under development, producers confirmed.

It is expected to go on floors next year.

Here is more.