After delivering this year's biggest blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the actor-director duo of Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar are all set to bring forward a sequel of their 2018 hit movie Raid.
Yes, Raid 2 is on the cards!
The script of the forthcoming movie is currently under development, producers confirmed.
It is expected to go on floors next year.
Here is more.
Film
What was the original 'Raid' film all about?
Inspired by a true story, Raid revolved around a no-nonsense and upright Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, who goes on to conduct the longest-running Income Tax raid in Indian history.
Ajay portrayed the protagonist, IRS officer Amay Patnaik, while Saurabh Shukla played a corrupt politician named Rameshwar "Tauji".
The film received positive reviews and turned out to be a box office success.
Details
'Raid 2' will be based on a similar true story
Quoting a source, Mumbai Mirror reported that the new movie will also be based on a similar true story.
The source told the publication, "The franchise seeks to bring into the public eye heroes who work closely with intelligence agencies to track white-collar crimes."
"Raid 2 will also be a tribute to men who do not wear the uniform," they added.
Quote
Producers are looking at a multi-film franchise
Production company T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar confirmed the news.
He added that they are planning to turn Raid into a multi-film franchise.
The producer said, "It will be a huge multi-film franchise, and Ajay ji and I, along with Kumar Mangat ji, are looking to take Raid forward."
"Since the original was a much-loved film, the sequel is a huge responsibility," he added.
Other projects
Ajay has a slew of movies coming up
Ajay's last movie Tanhaji was a rage at the box office, collecting nearly Rs. 280 crore.
The actor now has a long line-up of movies coming up such as Bhuj: The Pride of India, sports-drama Maidaan, SS Rajamouli's RRR, a remake of Tamil film Kaithi, and Indra Kumar's Thank God.
However, all productions currently remain stalled due to COVID-19 pandemic.