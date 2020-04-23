While kind-hearted viewers in the good ol' 80s may have been quite forgiving, today's hawk-eyed Twitter-loving generation is plain brutal. So, when modern-day fans spotted a—wait for it—air cooler behind Bhishma Pitamah in one of the episodes of the classic mythological series Mahabharat, they pretty much lost it! But, the lesson here is, if Bhishma wants his cooler during shoot, he gets his way.

Ever since the cooler goof-up came to light, Twitter factory has been churning out memes out of the epic scene. In case you are feeling left out here, the faux pas can be viewed on YouTube. Fans couldn't help but get reminded of the infamous Game of Thrones-Starbucks fiasco from last year, where a takeaway coffee cup made its way into an episode.

Show 'Mahabharat' is being re-telecast on TV during the lockdown

Mahabharat is among many classic Doordarshan shows that are currently being re-telecast on TV during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The pivotal character of Bhishma was played by veteran TV actor Mukesh Khanna. Created by BR Chopra, the mega-series starred Nitish Bharadwaj as Lord Krishna, Gajendra Chauhan as Yudhishthir, and Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi. The series now airs on DD Bharati every day.

