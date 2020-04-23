Recently, cops landed at Bollywood actor Anita Raaj's house after she allegedly hosted a party, thereby flouting lockdown rules. According to reports, drama ensued at Anita's residence at Mumbai's posh Pali Hill area, after the actor's neighbors accused her and her husband Sunil Hingorani of entertaining guests at such a crucial time. However, Anita has since denied the allegations. Here are more details.

Quoting a source, Mid-Day reported that Anita's neighbors informed the police after they noticed some visitors arriving at her flat and expressed concern about the health risk it posed to them. "Ever since the lockdown was announced, the society has barred entry for outsiders. So, the neighbors were surprised at the steady stream of visitors at her (Anita's) flat," the source told the publication.

The report adds that the situation worsened after the cops left, as Anita and her husband then allegedly got engaged in a heated altercation with the society's security guard. They wanted to know who had complained about them to the police, the source stated.

However, Anita denied the allegations, claiming that the visitors had come to meet her husband, who's a doctor, for a medical emergency. "Since my husband is a doctor, one of his friends had come home for a medical emergency. His wife came with him for assistance. My husband couldn't refuse him on humanitarian grounds," she said. The actor said the cops left soon after.

Anita is currently part of Colors TV drama series Choti Sarrdaarni. The actor is best remembered for her roles in movies from the 1980s such as Prem Geet, Naukar Biwi Ka, and Masterji.

