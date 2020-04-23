Alia Bhatt-starrer upcoming biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi is among the many ambitious Bollywood projects to get stuck in a limbo due to the coronavirus crisis. Keeping up with his trademark style, the director of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali had gotten a detailed set constructed at Mumbai's Film City. However, reports suggest that the elaborate set is now set to be razed to ground.

Details The set has been lying idle for a month

According to a report in Mid-Day, the set has been lying idle for more than a month now, as all productions are stalled due to the nationwide lockdown. A source told the publication that Bhansali had paid for the set maintenance in March, assuming that the shoot would be delayed by just a month. However, with COVID-19 gripping Mumbai, situation has changed drastically.

Reason With rents mounting, Bhansali decided to demolish the set

Now, since a daily rent has to be paid to the Film City, producers have decided to demolish the set for the time being, and recreate it once the situation gets back to normal. "After a round of number-crunching, it was seen that recreating the set would probably be a cheaper alternative than keeping it standing in these uncertain circumstances," the source informed.

Film 'Gangubai' is based on a book by Hussain Zaidi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is the first collaboration between Alia and Bhansali. Written, directed, and co-produced by Bhansali, the movie is based on certain portions from journalist/author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Vijay Raaz also stars in the movie. It was planned to be released on September 11. However, with the indefinite delay in its production, a September release looks highly unlikely.

Information Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi?

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi alias Gangubai Kothewali, was a matriarch, gangster and brothel owner, known for running one of the most infamous brothels in Kamathipura in Mumbai, back in the 1960s.