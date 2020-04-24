The controversy surrounding Rangoli Chandel is only getting bigger by the day. A few days ago, Rangoli, who is Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson, attacked a particular religious community in a couple of tweets. Subsequently, her Twitter account was suspended. Now, a police complaint has been filed against Kangana for putting out a video in her sister's support. Here's more.

Speaking in light of the Moradabad stone pelting incident, Rangoli had attacked a minority community and even called for their mass killings. "Make these mullas... stand in a line and shoot them dead," she tweeted. Rangoli also equated herself with Nazis for saying so. "F**k the history they may call us Nazis who cares, life is more imp than fake image (sic)," she added.

Now, the complaint against Kangana has been filed by Ali Kaashif Khan, a resident of Mumbai. The complainant said that while "one sister calls for genocide killings and violence", the other sister supports her despite nationwide criticism and suspension of her account. He further accused Kangana and her sister of misusing their fame and influence to promote hatred for "personal benefits and gains".

In a recent Instagram video, Kangana claimed that her sister had mentioned people who attacked doctors and police personnel and not any single community. She added that Farah Khan Ali and Reema Kagti, who had then called for action against Rangoli, made a "false allegation". Kangana added if anyone could find a tweet where Rangoli had said anything offensive, then they would publicly apologize.

