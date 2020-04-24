Singer Sona Mohapatra has accused Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan of having his publicists to push negative stories about her in the media. The allegation from Sona comes just days after she slammed Kartik for putting out a video where he displayed misogynistic behavior and made a mockery of domestic violence. After widespread criticism, Kartik deleted the controversial video. Here's more on this.

Context Recently, Kartik 'joked' about domestic violence

In a bizarre video uploaded on social media, Kartik, seemingly displeased with his sister's cooking, appears to be "jokingly" beating her up and throwing her from the balcony. Soon after the video came to light, Kartik received backlash from fellow industry members as as well others for promoting domestic violence. The actor then deleted the contentious post.

Quote Sona had slammed Kartik for the video

Reacting to the video, Sona had tweeted, "This guy has become a youth idol by consistently starring in misogynistic films & is happy to extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video (sic)."

Details 'MCP ego flared up?', Sona asked Kartik

Now, in a tweet posted on Thursday, Sona said, "Sad how u are now going around pushing ur PR ppl to put up headlines about how 'all' 'netizens' r 'slamming' me for having issue with ur 'silly- dangerous' video (sic)." Calling Kartik an MCP (slang for "Male Chauvinist Pig"), Sona added, "I thought u realised ur folly Kartik, were genuine in your retraction (sic)."

Quote Sona labeled Kartik as 'PR hungry'

Notably, in another video, Kartik's sister was seen hitting him. However, Sona said it doesn't justify the problematic video. "Dear all including the PR hungry Kartik, sister slapping him/u in a previous video doesn't justify ur video either. This is India... How many women thrash men at home vs the opposite? Which gender is likely to be more instigated towards violence? (sic)," she asked.

Twitter Post Here is the tweet from Sona

Sad how u are now going around pushing ur PR ppl to put up headlines about how ‘all’ ‘netizens’ r ‘slamming’ me for having issue with ur ‘silly- dangerous’video.I thought u realised ur folly @TheAaryanKartik ,were genuine in your retraction when I 👏 that. MCP ego flared up? — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 23, 2020

History Kartik has a history of problematic movies and comments