After the blockbuster rerun of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Doordarshan is all set to re-telecast another classic mythological series from the director, Shri Krishna. The show, which originally aired on the state-run channel during the mid 1990s, is based on the life of Lord Krishna. The series joins the line-up of many old shows that have returned on DD during the ongoing lockdown.

The decision to rerun Shri Krishna was announced by Prasar Bharati (the state-owned broadcasting company which comprises Doordarshan and All India Radio) on Thursday. Sharing a short promotional clip of the show, the company's Twitter handle simply wrote, "Coming Soon!" Prasar Bharati's CEO Shashi Shekhar also confirmed the development. Further details about the show's date and timing will be out soon.

Written and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Shri Krishna originally aired on Doordarshan between 1993 and 1996. It showcases stories from the life of Lord Krishna based on various religious texts such as Bhagavata Purana, Vishnu Purana, Padma Purana, Garga Samhita, Bhagavad Gita, and Mahabharat. The 221-episode series starred Swapnil Joshi as teenage Krishna and Sarvadaman Banerjee as adult Lord Krishna/Vishnu.

