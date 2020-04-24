In a tragic piece of news, New York-based rapper Fred the Godson (real name: Fredrick Thomas) has died due to complications related to the novel coronavirus. He was 35 years old. The late musician was hospitalized with the deadly virus in early April, and had been relying on a ventilator since then. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Fred's friends shared the news on social media

The news about Fred's passing away was confirmed by his friend DJ Self, who wrote, "Was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother (sic)." Another good friend and collaborator, Jaquae remembered the rapper, writing, "Sleep in peace my brother. You'll never be forgotten...I have so much things to say but I'm lost right now (sic)."

Health Fred was at higher risk due to his asthma

On Wednesday, Fred's publicist told The Source that he remained in the intensive care unit. They added that while his kidney function was severely affected owing to complications from the virus, his fever had dropped and his heart and vital signs showed improvement. Reportedly, Fred was at a higher risk from the virus' complications as he suffered from asthma.

Quote Keep me in prayers, Fred wrote in last Instagram post

Two weeks ago, Fred put his last Instagram post, uploading a picture of himself from the hospital. In the picture, he could be seen wearing a respiratory mask. Fred wrote, "I'm in here wit this Corvus 19 shit! Please keep me in y'all prayers! (sic)."

Instagram Post This was Fred's last Instagram post

I’m in here wit this Corvus 19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #godisgreat A post shared by fredthegodsonmusic on Apr 6, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

Information Fred was a promising figure in New York's hip-hop scene

Considered a promising figure in New York's hip-hop scene, Fred was a member of 2011 XXL magazine's Freshman class. He was well-known for his smart wordplay, punch-lines and smooth delivery. In 2012, Fred released his ambitious mixtape City of God, hosted by DJ Drama.

Twitter Post Rapper ICE-T lamented Fred's demise

My friend @FREDTHEGODSON just passed away today from CORONAVIRUS complications.. People that say this shit aint real should get punched in the face.. This is not a Fn game. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 23, 2020

Twitter Post 'Lyrical swordsman of the highest order for NY'

Damn, RIP my man Fred The Godson. Since like 2001 it was always great vibes and bar fests when we were around one another. Lyrical swordsman of the highest order for the city. Smh. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #FredTheGodson — Skyzoo (@skyzoo) April 23, 2020

COVID-19 COVID-19 pandemic has killed 193,000 around the world