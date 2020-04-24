-
In a tragic piece of news, New York-based rapper Fred the Godson (real name: Fredrick Thomas) has died due to complications related to the novel coronavirus.
He was 35 years old.
The late musician was hospitalized with the deadly virus in early April, and had been relying on a ventilator since then.
May his soul rest in peace.
-
Details
Fred's friends shared the news on social media
-
The news about Fred's passing away was confirmed by his friend DJ Self, who wrote, "Was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother (sic)."
Another good friend and collaborator, Jaquae remembered the rapper, writing, "Sleep in peace my brother. You'll never be forgotten...I have so much things to say but I'm lost right now (sic)."
-
Health
Fred was at higher risk due to his asthma
-
On Wednesday, Fred's publicist told The Source that he remained in the intensive care unit.
They added that while his kidney function was severely affected owing to complications from the virus, his fever had dropped and his heart and vital signs showed improvement.
Reportedly, Fred was at a higher risk from the virus' complications as he suffered from asthma.
-
Quote
Keep me in prayers, Fred wrote in last Instagram post
-
Two weeks ago, Fred put his last Instagram post, uploading a picture of himself from the hospital. In the picture, he could be seen wearing a respiratory mask. Fred wrote, "I'm in here wit this Corvus 19 shit! Please keep me in y'all prayers! (sic)."
-
Instagram Post
This was Fred's last Instagram post
-
-
Information
Fred was a promising figure in New York's hip-hop scene
-
Considered a promising figure in New York's hip-hop scene, Fred was a member of 2011 XXL magazine's Freshman class. He was well-known for his smart wordplay, punch-lines and smooth delivery. In 2012, Fred released his ambitious mixtape City of God, hosted by DJ Drama.
-
Twitter Post
Rapper ICE-T lamented Fred's demise
-
-
Twitter Post
'Lyrical swordsman of the highest order for NY'
-
-
COVID-19
COVID-19 pandemic has killed 193,000 around the world
-
Fred joins the unfortunate list of musicians who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Others who succumbed to the disease include singer John Prine, songwriter Adam Schlesinger, country music star Joe Diffie, and jazz saxophonist Manu Dibango.
United States continues to remain the worst-affected nation with 890,719 COVID-19 cases and over 50,000 deaths.
Around the world, the pandemic has killed 193,665 and infected 27 lakh.