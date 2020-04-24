Onscreen or off-screen, Tom Hanks is known for winning hearts. So, the legendary Hollywood actor just did his regular thing when he sent a heartfelt letter to a young boy in Australia. The boy, named Corona, is bullied because of his name's similarity with the coronavirus. Hanks penned the letter days after he himself recovered from the deadly virus. Here is more on this.

Details 8-year-old Corona wrote to Hanks asking about his health

Corona De Vries, an 8-year-old from Gold Coast in Australia's Queensland, wrote to the superstar, asking about his health. "I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus," the boy said, according to local media reports. "Are you okay," he asked. Corona added that he loves his name but friends at school call him coronavirus, which deeply upsets him.

Quote Your letter made us feel wonderful, Hanks replied

In a letter typed on a Corona-brand typewriter that he had earlier taken to Australia, Hanks replied, "Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!" Offering words of encouragement to the young fan, the two-time Oscar-winning actor added, "You know, you are the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona - like the ring around the sun, a crown."

Gift Hanks even gifted his typewriter to the boy

As per the letter, Hanks has also gifted his beloved typewriter to the boy. "I thought this typewriter would suit you... Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back," Hanks told the boy. At the bottom of the letter, Hanks wrote, "PS. You got a friend in Me," thereby making a reference to his movie Toy Story's theme song.

Twitter Post You can read Hanks' full letter here

.@tomhanks has written a heart-felt letter to a young Helensvale boy named Corona. The 8-year-old was being bullied at school and decided to write to the Hollywood superstar and his wife @RitaWilson, after they were diagnosed with Coronavirus. https://t.co/6l2nzFJNn5 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/H02WF2dRCx — 7NEWS Gold Coast (@7NewsGoldCoast) April 23, 2020

Information Hanks and wife Rita contracted COVID-19 last month