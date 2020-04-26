Singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has finally broken her silence on her diagnosis with the virus and the controversy surrounding it. In a fresh statement, Kanika said she remained quiet as she wanted the "truth to prevail". The singer went on to explain why she did not quarantine herself. She also expressed gratitude toward her doctors, family, and her supporters.

Context Kanika was slammed for hiding travel history, attending parties

For the unversed, Kanika traveled from the UK to Mumbai on March 10. She was later diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The singer was heavily criticized for hiding her travel history and even attending parties instead of quarantining herself. Further, an FIR was lodged against Kanika for "negligent and malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life."

Details I know there are stories out there about me: Kanika

In the statement posted on Instagram, Kanika said, "I know there are several versions of stories out there about me." She added she remained silent over the matter until now, "not because I am wrong but in fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information." She said she gave time for "people to reach their own realization."

Information Kanika said all her contacts tested COVID-19 negative

Addressing the criticism, Kanika said none of her contacts in the UK or India showed COVID-19 symptoms or tested positive for it. She informed she was duly screened at the Mumbai airport upon her return. She then traveled to Lucknow, her hometown, on March 11. The singer said she didn't quarantine herself then as there was no advisory in this regard at that time.

Clarification Kanika said she was asymptomatic when she attended a party

Writing on, Kanika said there was no screening for domestic travelers at that time. She added that she was in "absolute normal health" back then. Kanika said that while she did not host any party, she attended lunch and dinner at a friend's place on March 14 and 15. She said her symptoms started showing on March 17, after which she got herself tested.

Treatment Kanika thanked her doctors and nurses

Kanika is currently at her Lucknow home. She said she has been at her home since her discharge earlier this month. Concluding the statement, Kanika expressed gratitude to her doctors. She wrote, "I want to especially thank the doctors and nurses who have so graciously taken care of me." "I hope that all can deal with this matter with honesty and sensitivity," she added.

