Recently, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who has temporarily moved in with him during the ongoing lockdown period, shared a lovely picture of the actor spending some quality time with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
However, a concerned fan had some qualms about it and wondered if the Bollywood star was holding a cigarette in his hand.
Hrithik came up with an epic reply.
Details
I would decimate every cigarette from the planet, said Hrithik
Referencing the picture, the fan asked on Twitter, "Does Hrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am I seeing wrong? I hope you don't Hrithik."
Replying to the query, the actor said that he does not smoke.
Cheekily, the actor added if he was Krrish (the superhero he plays on-screen) in real life, he would "decimate every last cigarette from this planet."
Twitter Post
Here is the tweet from Hrithik
Reaction
The fan was thrilled to get a reply from Hrithik
The fan seemed thrilled to get a response from her favorite star.
She wrote, "Wow I can't believe you respond me second time. I am very happy. (sic)"
"I know that you are a non-smoker but there was other comments about it too and I was so anxious and I wanted to ask for I care and love you a lot (sic)," she said.
Instagram Post
This is the original post from Sussanne
Information
Sussanne and Hrithik are currently living together
Sussanne and Hrithik, who got divorced in 2014, are living together for the time being so that they can co-parent their sons.
In an Instagram post, Hrithik thanked his ex-wife for temporarily moving into his house.
He penned, "Thank you for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting... Our children will tell the story we create for them."
Work
Hrithik is doing his bit to fight the COVID-19 crisis
Separately, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the superhit action movie War. However, the actor remains non-committal about his future projects.
Meanwhile, Hrithik is doing his bit to fight the COVID-19 crisis.
Apart from posting awareness videos on social media, the actor has tied up with an NGO to facilitate over one lakh meals for those in need.