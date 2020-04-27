We are all eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next on-screen outing. From fans poking the superstar on social media to some even threatening suicide, there have been endless stories about SRK's time away from movies. But there is one person, who is suffering the most due to this hiatus. And it's Raju, the superstar's lookalike. Here's his story.

Details Raju has been working as 'Junior SRK' for 20 years

Based out of Mumbai's Andheri, Raju Rahikwar has been entertaining people by mimicking SRK's dialogs and performing his movie scenes for more than 20 years now. He is lovingly called "Junior SRK". In an interaction with The Indian Express, Raju said, "Whatever I have today is because I look like him (SRK). He's my God." "Wherever he can't go, I go," he added.

Quote People love watching Raju's version of SRK

Raju enjoys an enviable fan-base too. "I've been to London and Dubai for shows and people love me. They know it's not the real Shah Rukh Khan, but they love him so much that they pay to watch my version of him," he said.

Struggle However, Raju is now looking at an uncertain future

However, Raju is now looking at an uncertain future, courtesy SRK's unexpectedly long break from films. The star was last seen on the silver screen in 2018's Zero. He played the quirky role of a vertically-challenged Bauua. However, the movie garnered poor reviews and tanked at the box office. Raju said that he has been struggling to get work since the debacle.

Quote If SRK does not work, I am finished: Raju

"I feel like I am back in 1995 when I had moved to Bombay and began my struggle to live through each day. If Khan saab doesn't work, I don't get any work...My popularity is dependent on my idol's relevance," Raju told the publication.

Information Left with no work, Raju now makes TikTok videos

Raju now spends his days making TikTok videos and sending short clips to potential clients so that people remember his talent. He is hoping that his idol returns to the big screen, soon. "I can see everything slipping from my hands," he acknowledged. He added that for him "the real lockdown will be lifted when my guru is back on the big screen."

Projects SRK may work with Rajkumar Hirani in near future

During this break, there have been numerous rumors about SRK signing one movie or the other, however, the actor has not approved any projects. While an announcement remains awaited, SRK recently hinted at teaming up with director Rajkumar Hirani for his next. During a Q&A session on Twitter, the actor replied to a fan's query, saying, "Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi?"

Twitter Post Here is the tweet we are talking about

Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi? https://t.co/EuSsrTHtx5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

