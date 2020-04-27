Singer Anup Jalota wishes to see a biopic made on his life. He also pretty much has the casting planned up. The veteran musician wants none other than Bollywood heart-throb Ranbir Kapoor to portray him on the big screen. The former Bigg Boss contestant added that Kareena Kapoor and Neena Gupta would fit into the role of his first and third wives.

Details Jalota said he liked Ranbir's acting in 'Sanju'

In an interaction with Navbharat Times, Jalota said, "I think Ranbir Kapoor, one of the finest actors of Bollywood, will fit perfectly in my biopic." He added that he liked Ranbir's portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in the latter's biopic, Sanju. "He has brought Sanjay's character alive on the screen effortlessly and very convincingly," the singer told the publication.

Details The movie will have four female leads, Jalota noted

Jalota also noted that his movie will have four female leads—three playing his wives, while the fourth one would portray Jasleen Matharu, who famously claimed to be in a relationship with Jalota when the duo entered the Bigg Boss house. He suggested that Jasleen can do her own role, and he can also be a part of his biopic, if the director wants.

Quote Jalota wants Kareena and Neena Gupta to play his wives

Jalota had three wives. His first marriage with playback singer Sonali Seth lasted eight years. "I think Kareena Kapoor Khan can be cast for her role," Jalota suggested. The singer's second marriage with Bina Bhatia ended shortly. Jalota's third wife, Medha Gujral passed away in 2014. He said that actress Neena Gupta could portray Medha's role as "Medha's face was very similar to Neena's."

Director Jalota would like Satish Kaushik or Shekhar Kapur to direct

Jalota also has a couple of directors in mind. He said he would like Satish Kaushik to direct his biopic. He further suggested that Shekhar Kapur could also helm the film as, "besides being an excellent director, he was also married to Medha before me." "So, I think he (Shekhar) will be able to connect with my story well," the singer asserted.

Quote My biopic can inspire today's youth, believes Jalota