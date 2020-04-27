The Lucknow Police has asked singer Kanika Kapoor to record her statement in the case against her, one day after she put a long clarification on Instagram. Kanika was diagnosed with the coronavirus on March 20. However, she was slammed for hiding her travel history and attending parties upon her return from abroad, instead of quarantining herself. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against her.

Information Kanika faces charges under three IPC sections

While Kanika (42) has fully recovered from the deadly virus, she now faces legal action for "negligent and malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life". She has been booked under Sections 269, 270, and 188 of the IPC.

Details Kanika is currently at her Lucknow home

Kanika is currently at her home in Lucknow. Now, according to reports, the local police has pasted a notice at the Bollywood singer's house, asking her to record her statement in the matter. Deepak Kumar Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Krishna Nagar, said that Kanika is required to furnish a written statement, so that further action can be taken.

Statement Kanika presented her side of the story on Instagram

In a statement posted on Instagram, Kanika has addressed the controversy surrounding her COVID-19 diagnosis. She said that none of her contacts in UK or India showed COVID-19 symptoms or tested positive for it. She informed she was screened at the Mumbai airport upon her return, adding that she did not quarantine herself as there was no advisory at that time.

Clarification Kanika said she was asymptomatic when she attended a party

Kanika traveled to Lucknow on March 11. She said that there was no screening for domestic passengers at that time. Kanika said that while she did not host any party, she attended lunch and dinner at a friend's place on March 14 and 15. She said her symptoms started showing on March 17, after which she got herself tested for COVID-19.

Instagram Post You can read Kanika's full statement here

