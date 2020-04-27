Akshay Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to help fight the COVID-19 crisis that has grappled the world. He was the first among mainstream Bollywood actors to announce a contribution toward coronavirus relief efforts. The superstar has now donated Rs. 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Akshay (52) also paid tribute to two Mumbai cops who recently died due to COVID-19.

Information What is the Mumbai Police Foundation?

The Mumbai Police Foundation aims to take care of the hospitalization, protective equipments and other medical needs of the Mumbai cops who are serving the city during the ongoing crisis.

Details Mumbai Police Commissioner thanked Akshay for the gesture

Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh on Monday took to Twitter to thank Akshay for the kind gesture. He wrote, "Mumbai Police thanks Akshay Kumar for contributing Rs. 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police (sic)."

Twitter Post You can read the tweet here

Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police!#MumbaiPoliceFoundation — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) April 27, 2020

Response Akshay also urged his fans to contribute

In his response, Akshay paid tribute to two Mumbai Police head constables, Chandrakant Pendurkar and Sandip Surve, who recently succumbed to the deadly virus. The actor also urged his fans to make a donation to the foundation. "I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let's not forget we are safe and alive because of them," Akshay penned.

Twitter Post Here is the tweet from Akshay

I salute @MumbaiPolice headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mgJyxCdbOP pic.twitter.com/nDymEdeEtT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 27, 2020

COVID-19 The pandemic has infected 28,000 in India

Akshay has been actively lending support to India's fight against the pandemic. The actor previously donated Rs. 25 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund and Rs. 3 crore to Mumbai's municipal corporation for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world. Across India, COVID-19 has claimed 886 lives and infected more than 28,000.

