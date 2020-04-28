Just because he has recovered from coronavirus, it does not mean Tom Hanks is going to sit back and relax. The veteran Hollywood actor and wife Rita Wilson, who contracted the deadly virus in early March, became symbols of hope after they successfully defeated it and returned home soon after. They are now planning to donate blood for coronavirus vaccine research efforts.

Details Hanks revealed his intention during a recent interview

"We have not only been approached, we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?'", Hanks said during a recent interview with NPR's Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! program. Notably, the blood plasma of recovered patients is rich in antibodies and can therefore help fight off the virus. While the usage is experimental, researchers hope this method proves to be effective.

'Hank-ccine' Ladies and gentleman, a 'Hank-ccine' is on its way

Jokingly, Hanks added, "In fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the 'Hank-ccine'." The two-time Oscar award-winning actor also promised to make the 'Hank-ccine' widely-available. "I'm not trying to hog it with copyright," he said. Well, of course, he's not. He is called Hollywood's nicest guy for a reason.

Illness Hanks and Wilson contracted COVID-19 last month

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus in March. At the time, the couple was in Australia, where Wilson had a few concerts and Hanks started filming the Elvis Presley biopic. In the biographical movie by Baz Luhrmann, Hanks is playing Presley's long-time manager Colonel Tom Parker. Fully recovered, they returned to the US two weeks after that.

Other efforts Hanks recently gifted a typewriter to a bullied boy

Given his repute, Hanks donating blood for coronavirus research comes as no surprise. You can't keep the man away from good causes for too long. Even during his time in quarantine, Hanks kept spirits high by regularly posting updates about his treatment and offering doses of hope. He also recently gifted his beloved typewriter to a young Australian boy, bullied for his name, Corona.

