The Punjab Police have launched a nationwide campaign #MainBhiHarjeetSingh to highlight the services of policemen and other front-line workers fighting the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The initiative is a tribute to Harjeet Singh, a sub-inspector (SI) of the Punjab Police, who was gravely injured during a recent attack. Apart from cops across the country, many Punjabi movie and music stars have participated in the campaign.

Context Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off

Two weeks ago, a group of Nihang Sikhs (a religious sect whose members carry traditional weapons) attacked a police team in Punjab's Patiala. During the attack, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjeet Singh's hand was cut off. Thereafter, the brave cop underwent successful 7.5-hour-long surgery at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. He is now recovering. Harjeet Singh has been promoted to the post of Sub-Inspector (SI).

Details Celebrities show solidarity toward COVID-19 warriors

Now, various Punjabi celebrities have come forward to show solidarity towards the campaign and hailed SI Harjeet Singh's bravery. Sharing a video, singer Gurdas Maan tweeted, "My love and respect for inspector Harjit Singh and his family and all those frontline corona warriors (sic)." Meanwhile, rapper Honey Singh tweeted, "SI Harjeet Singh is a symbol of bravery and I salute his spirit and courage."

Details Harjeet Singh is recovering well: Punjab CM

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh shared a video of SI Harjeet Singh from the hospital. He said the cop is recovering well and his hand has started to regain movement. "I am extremely happy to share that he is recovering well and that his hand has started to regain movement. Sharing this video of braveheart Harjeet Singh with you all," he tweeted.

