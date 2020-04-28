Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, after his health suddenly deteriorated, various media reports said on Tuesday. The exact reason for hospitalization remains unknown. The acclaimed actor has been dealing with health-related issues for over two years now. He was diagnosed with a tumor in March 2018. Here are more details on this.

Health Irrfan was diagnosed with tumor in March 2018

In March 2018, Irrfan had revealed that he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor. He then left for London for treatment and returned to India in February, last year. During his brief stay in India, he resumed filming his parts for his last movie Angrezi Medium. Some months later, the actor again flew down to London for surgery, before returning to India in September 2019.

Quote Irrfan shared his journey in a recent interview

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Irrfan talked about how the last two years unfolded and the support he received from his family. "It has been a roller-coaster ride, a memorable one," the actor said. "Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty. We cried a little and laughed a lot. We became one huge body," he added.

Movie Irrfan's 'Angrezi Medium' was affected due to pandemic

Notably, Irrfan's latest movie, Angrezi Medium, was released in March. However, the actor refrained from promoting the film due to health issues. The movie opened to poor to mixed reviews. Further, it failed to perform at the box office due to the coronavirus crisis. It was then made available online on Disney+Hotstar in less than one month after its theatrical release.

Information Irrfan's mother, Saeeda Begum recently passed away