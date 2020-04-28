-
As part of her initiative to feed the homeless people and stray animals who have been affected due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Farah Khan's daughter Anya (12) has been making pet sketches and offering them for sale.
After a number of celebrities, now, Abhishek Bachchan has contributed Rs. 1 lakh towards Anya's kind initiative by buying a sketch.
Details
Farah thanked Abhishek for the gesture
As it appears, the sketch that Anya has made for Abhishek is of Shanouk, Bachchans' pet dog who died in 2013.
Thanking her friend for the gesture, Farah wrote on Instagram, "Who gives 1 lakh for a sketch?? Only @bachchan..that straightaway doubles Anya's charity drive! Thank u my mad, big hearted crazy boy. big hug cming up which u will hate i know (sic)."
Instagram Post
Here is Farah's Instagram post
Initiative
Anya has raised Rs. 2 lakh by making sketches
Anya has been making such sketches ever since the lockdown began.
After Abhishek's contribution, the total charity amount collected by Anya stands at Rs. 2 lakh.
Other celebrities who have bought the sketches under Anya's initiative include Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Khan, Sonali Bendre Behl, Shweta Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Tahira Kashyap, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood, among others.
Information
Farah's son Czar is also doing his bit
Apart from Anya, Farah's son Czar is also doing his bit to spread awareness about coronavirus. Recently, he released an impressive rap song titled Need To Survive. The music video, directed by his sister Diva, garnered praise from many Bollywood celebrities.
COVID-19
COVID-19 has infected 29,000 in India
Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities are also contributing towards coronavirus relief efforts.
Apart from raising awareness on social media, stars such as Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra, and Anushka Sharma have pledged donations to various funds and charities aimed at fighting COVID-19.
Across India, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 939 people and infected more than 29,000.