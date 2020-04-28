As part of her initiative to feed the homeless people and stray animals who have been affected due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Farah Khan's daughter Anya (12) has been making pet sketches and offering them for sale. After a number of celebrities, now, Abhishek Bachchan has contributed Rs. 1 lakh towards Anya's kind initiative by buying a sketch.

Details Farah thanked Abhishek for the gesture

As it appears, the sketch that Anya has made for Abhishek is of Shanouk, Bachchans' pet dog who died in 2013. Thanking her friend for the gesture, Farah wrote on Instagram, "Who gives 1 lakh for a sketch?? Only @bachchan..that straightaway doubles Anya's charity drive! Thank u my mad, big hearted crazy boy. big hug cming up which u will hate i know (sic)."

Instagram Post Here is Farah's Instagram post

Who gives 1 LAKH for a sketch?? Only @bachchan ..that straightaway doubles Anya s charity drive! Thank u my mad, big hearted crazy boy♥️ bigggggg huggggg cming up which u will hate i know😂 A post shared by farahkhankunder on Apr 27, 2020 at 5:06am PDT

Initiative Anya has raised Rs. 2 lakh by making sketches

Anya has been making such sketches ever since the lockdown began. After Abhishek's contribution, the total charity amount collected by Anya stands at Rs. 2 lakh. Other celebrities who have bought the sketches under Anya's initiative include Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Khan, Sonali Bendre Behl, Shweta Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Tahira Kashyap, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood, among others.

Information Farah's son Czar is also doing his bit

Apart from Anya, Farah's son Czar is also doing his bit to spread awareness about coronavirus. Recently, he released an impressive rap song titled Need To Survive. The music video, directed by his sister Diva, garnered praise from many Bollywood celebrities.

