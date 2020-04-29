Irrfan Khan, Bollywood's celebrated actor whose was the favorite of one and all, passed away on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to the ICU unit of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. In 2018, Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor and was undergoing treatment in London. He came to India a few months ago but restricted himself to his home.

Details He was last seen in 'Angrezi Medium'

An actor par excellence, Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium as the father of a teen girl, hell-bent to continue her studies in London. The 53-year-old chose against promoting the movie but asked fans to "wait for him". A few months ago, he had said his illness brought him closer to his family and they became one big unit.

Post Shoojit Sircar confirmed the news on Twitter

Director Shoojit Sircar was among the first ones to confirm the news. On this Twitter account, he wrote, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. (sic)"

Twitter Post Kokilaben Hospital has confirmed his death

JUST IN: Irfan Khan passes away in Kokilaben Dhirubhai ambani Hospital in Mumbai, hospital confirms. He was admitted on Tuesday morning and was very critical. @IndianExpress — Tabassum (@tabassum_b) April 29, 2020

Movies Irrfan starred in 'Maqbool', 'Piku', 'Haider'

In a career spanning almost thirty years, Irrfan worked in some of the most celebrated Bollywood movies. For his on-spot role of villains in Maqbool and Haasil, he won accolades. He got the National Award for his role in Paan Singh Tomar. He also starred in box-office successes like Piku, Haider, Talvar. Even in multi-starrer projects, Irrfan managed to make a mark.

Projects He starred in a number of Hollywood movies too