Last updated on Apr 29 2020, 01:19 pm
Written bySagar Malik ·
One of the finest actors that the Indian soil has ever produced and arguably the best in contemporary Bollywood, the maverick, the ever-humble and the fighter Irrfan Khan has left us.
The void that has been created by Irrfan's demise will be felt for ages to come.
Today, every Indian grieves.
From movie personalities to political leaders, here is how they are paying tribute.
Amitabh Bachchan, who collaborated with Irrfan in Shoojit Sircar's acclaimed movie Piku, wrote, "Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan..this is a most disturbing and sad news."
"An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum. Prayers (sic)," he added.
T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020
An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..
Prayers and duas 🙏
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal also mourned Irrfan's demise, writing, "Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace."
Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also conveyed his condolences.
He wrote, "I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile and talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film and tv stage."
"He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief," Gandhi added.
Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020
Irrfan was awe inspiring and an absolute Giant of an actor. Truly one of a kind. And he’s gone way too soon.— Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) April 29, 2020
Wishing the family peace and strength.
Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife sons. RIP Irrfan.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020
The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020
Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family 💙 #RIP #IrrfanKhan— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 29, 2020
