Of course, productions remain shuttered and people around the world are confined to their homes, but clearly, that is not a good enough reason for Netflix to take a break. The streamer has announced a first-of-its-kind show, called Social Distance, based around, well, social distancing. The series will be produced, scripted, and directed remotely. The cast will act and film themselves from home.

What's even more enticing is the fact that the creative brains behind the acclaimed prison drama Orange Is The New Black will lead the new show. OITNB creator Jenji Kohan will executive-produce the forthcoming series, along with Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, Diego Velasco, and Hilary Weisman Graham. Velasco, who directed an episode of OITNB, will direct it, and Graham will serve as the showrunner.

While details about the show's cast and release date have been kept under wraps, it has been described as an anthology series, implying that each episode will showcase a different story and a different set of characters.

In a statement, Netflix said, "Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality... we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance." "We've been inspired to... tell stories about the current moment we are living through— the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together," the statement added.

"The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time," the streaming giant stated.

