The last movie Bollywood's celebrated actor Irrfan Khan worked in was Angrezi Medium. It told the tale of a father, who runs a sweet shop, wanting to get his daughter admitted to a premiere London university. Like always, Irrfan's performance stood out. And now Homi Adajania, the last director he worked with, has written a heart-wrenching post for Irrfan after the actor's demise.

Note Homi feels broken as Irrfan is gone

Starting his note with, "We laughed about you dying," Homi said he and Irrfan joked about his "uninvited guests." He went on, "But I didn't think I'd feel so f****n broken when I heard what I was expecting to hear for a while now." The director said he considered himself blessed to have walked a few steps with Irrfan on his journey.

Details You shone brighter than anything else: Homi

Homi said he is grateful for all the memories he created with Irrfan and is happy to be able to call him his friend. "You once told me how you had an inexplicable love for your craft, but didn't want the stardom anymore. Well, you never needed to be a star my friend, because you shone brighter than anything in the universe," he added.

Instagram Post You can read his message here

Post Kareena felt honored to have worked with Irrfan

Besides Irrfan, Angrezi Medium starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan (as his daughter), and Deepak Dobriyal (with whom he had worked in Hindi Medium too). Like countless other Bollywood stars and known faces, Kareena too expressed her grief. Sharing a picture from her on-screen outing with Irrfan, she wrote, "It was an absolute honour sir. (sic)" The photo also featured veteran actress Dimple Kapadia.

Instagram Post Rest in peace, wrote Kareena

It was an absolute honour sir 🙏🏻 Rest in peace ❤️ A post shared by kareenakapoorkhan on Apr 29, 2020 at 1:27am PDT

Quote Kareena worked in 'Angrezi Medium' because of Irrfan

In one interview, Kareena had said she signed Angrezi Medium to work with Irrfan. "I think the main idea of me doing the film also was very much to work with him. It's amazing the kind of work he's put into this," she had said.

Details In last hours, Irrfan was surrounded by family

Irrfan breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital and his last rites happened this afternoon. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons. He spent his final hours "surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about". In a statement, his family reminded that some of Irrfan's words in a 2018 post were: I trust, I have surrendered.

Quote "We hope he is at peace"