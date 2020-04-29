Last updated on Apr 29 2020, 05:41 pm
Hi,
Written byShalini Ojha ·
The last movie Bollywood's celebrated actor Irrfan Khan worked in was Angrezi Medium. It told the tale of a father, who runs a sweet shop, wanting to get his daughter admitted to a premiere London university.
Like always, Irrfan's performance stood out. And now Homi Adajania, the last director he worked with, has written a heart-wrenching post for Irrfan after the actor's demise.
Starting his note with, "We laughed about you dying," Homi said he and Irrfan joked about his "uninvited guests."
He went on, "But I didn't think I'd feel so f****n broken when I heard what I was expecting to hear for a while now."
The director said he considered himself blessed to have walked a few steps with Irrfan on his journey.
Homi said he is grateful for all the memories he created with Irrfan and is happy to be able to call him his friend.
"You once told me how you had an inexplicable love for your craft, but didn't want the stardom anymore. Well, you never needed to be a star my friend, because you shone brighter than anything in the universe," he added.
We laughed about you dying... in fact we often abused your “uninvited guests” .... but I didn’t think I’d feel so fuckin broken when I heard what I was expecting to hear for a while now. I am eternally grateful for walking a few steps of your journey with you. I am eternally grateful that I could call myself your friend. I am eternally grateful for memories stuffed with so much joy, so much laughter in such little time. You once told me how you had an inexplicable love for your craft, but didn’t want the stardom anymore. Well, you never needed to be a star my friend, because you shone brighter than anything in the universe. 🙏❤️ RIP #irrfan
A post shared by homster on
Besides Irrfan, Angrezi Medium starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan (as his daughter), and Deepak Dobriyal (with whom he had worked in Hindi Medium too).
Like countless other Bollywood stars and known faces, Kareena too expressed her grief.
Sharing a picture from her on-screen outing with Irrfan, she wrote, "It was an absolute honour sir. (sic)"
The photo also featured veteran actress Dimple Kapadia.
It was an absolute honour sir 🙏🏻 Rest in peace ❤️
A post shared by kareenakapoorkhan on
In one interview, Kareena had said she signed Angrezi Medium to work with Irrfan. "I think the main idea of me doing the film also was very much to work with him. It's amazing the kind of work he's put into this," she had said.
Irrfan breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital and his last rites happened this afternoon. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.
He spent his final hours "surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about".
In a statement, his family reminded that some of Irrfan's words in a 2018 post were: I trust, I have surrendered.
"We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it," the statement added.
