Irrfan Khan did not merely act in movies. He got under the skin of his characters, he breathed and lived them. From the lonely Saajan Fernandes in The Lunchbox to the fiery Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan immortalized people onscreen. Even as the man has left us, his films will live on to entertain and inspire generations. Today, we seek comfort in his movies.

#1 'The Lunchbox': An endearing tale of human connection

Ritesh Batra's beautifully-crafted and endearing tale of human connection, The Lunchbox will be remembered as one of Irrfan's finest films. Irrfan invokes life into Saajan, an introvert and lonely widower who is nearing his retirement. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as his chirpy colleague, Shaikh, and Nimrat Kaur as Ila, the lover he never meets. You can watch the film on Netflix.

#2 'Paan Singh Tomar': Irrfan's National award-winning dacoit drama

Tigmanshu Dhulia's no-holds-barred biography of dreaded athlete-turned-rebel Paan Singh Tomar, not only won Irrfan a National award, but also that one iconic role that every actor craves for. Set in the rusty ruins of the Chambal Valley, the film showcases how a promising athlete ended up picking guns. The film also stars Mahie Gill, Vipin Sharma, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is available on Netflix.

#3 'Maqbool': Vishal Bhardwaj's iconic Macbeth adaptation

Maqbool was the movie which brought Irrfan under the limelight. In Vishal Bhardwaj's iconic adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth, Irrfan stars as a troubled underworld don torn between his loyalty for his boss (Pankaj Kapur) and his love for the latter's mistress (Tabu). The movie also stars Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, and Piyush Mishra. The film can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

#4 'Talvar': Meghna Gulzar's thriller on infamous Noida murder case

Meghna Gulzar's critically-acclaimed thriller Talvar is an unbiased retelling of the infamous 2008 Noida double murder case. Irrfan stars as Ashwin Kumar, a dedicated officer of the Central Department of Investigation (CDI), who is handling the complicated case. Konkona Sen Sharma and Neeraj Kabi also feature in pivotal roles. You can watch it on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

#5 'Piku': A lovely slice-of-life tale

Serving us yet another example of his brilliant and versatile acting, Irrfan starred as a chirpy and plain-speaking taxi business owner, Rana Chaudhary, in this lovely slice-of-life film by Shoojit Sircar. Piku is pure joy! The drama also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan as an eccentric daughter-father duo. It can be watched online on SonyLIV.

#6 'Haider': Another masterpiece from Irrfan and Bhardwaj

Haider marks another gem of a collaboration between Irrfan and Vishal Bhardwaj. The landmark movie tells the story of a young man, Haider (Shahid Kapoor) in the backdrop of violent insurgency in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. Irrfan plays the mysterious character of Roohdar. The movie also brings us the best Shahid Kapoor performance ever. It is available on Netflix.

#7 'Life in a... Metro': Anurag Basu's ode to Mumbai

Anurag Basu's acclaimed ode to Mumbai, Life in a... Metro deals with bold topics such as extramarital affairs and love in modern society with much charm. Apart from Irrfan, the movie's ensemble cast includes Dharmendra, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Shilpa Shetty, among others. You can catch it on Netflix.

#8 'Angrezi Medium': Irrfan's last movie