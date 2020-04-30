On Wednesday, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. His brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news, and said, "He is hospitalized. Neetu is by his side. He is not well." The reason for his hospitalization remains unknown. For the unversed, Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and had spent 11 months in New York for his treatment.

When asked if there was any emergency, Randhir said, "He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning. Had there been an emergency, I would also have been at the hospital."

As is usually the case with cancer survivors, Rishi's health has been fragile. Even in February, he was admitted to a hospital in Delhi. At the time, he had revealed that he had caught an infection, because of Delhi's pollution and his low count of neutrophils (white blood cells). Separately, on the work front, he was last seen on the silver screen in mystery thriller film The Body (2019).

