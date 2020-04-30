Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor will be remembered for a lot of things — his body of work, the songs of his movies, the effortless romance, and his smile. Always exuding warmth, even when he wasn't happy, Rishi's loss will ensure Bollywood never remains the same again. The 67-year-old breathed his last this morning and soon Bollywood stars went into grief.

Messages I'm devastated, said Big B; Akshay called it nightmare

The solemn news was revealed by Amitabh Bachchan, with whom he worked in movies like Amar Akbar Anthony. Big B wrote, "He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed! (sic)" Akshay Kumar wrote, "It seems like we're in the midst of a nightmare." He said Rishi was a great co-star and family friend.

Twitter Post Thoughts and prayers with family: Akshay

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Tweets Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra offered condolences

Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted, "Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor." While Ajay Devgn wrote, "One blow after another. Rishi ji's passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji." Priyanka Chopra said her heart was heavy.

Twitter Post Priyanka remembered him with a happy picture

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

Details This is a dream or joke, said Ali Fazal

Kamal Haasan couldn't believe the news. "Chintu ji @chintskap (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family (sic)," he wrote. Ali Fazal tweeted, "This needs to be some big cosmic dream or joke being played with us . Please. What is this.. Rishi Sir .. Irrfan Bhai. (sic)"

Twitter Post Karan Johar is broken

He was my childhood..... 😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 30, 2020

Taapsee's tweet His 'Mulk' co-star couldn't believe the news

Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Rishi on hard-hitting Mulk, couldn't believe the news. "Been trying to write something n I can't put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humor, the honesty and even the bully he was, will be missed, (sic)" she tweeted.

Twitter Post Producer Nikhil Advani said heavens will have a celebration

At least one thing is for sure. There will be jashan in the heavens tonight. #RIPLegend #RishiKapoor #IrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/V4qXyWjeqp — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) April 30, 2020

Statement Anushka believed he would defeat the disease

In a tweet, Anushka Sharma said she is at loss of words. "Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now .... Gutted, sad, heartbroken. I truly believed you'll come out of this. You will be missed, Sir. RIP. Om Shanti, (sic)" she wrote. Remembering his meeting, Vicky Kaushal said Rishi was fighting the disease like a boss.

Twitter Post This is utterly tragic and incomprehensible: Vicky

Absolutely shattered and heart broken to wake up to the news of the loss of RishiJi, one of the liveliest persons amongst us. The last time when I met him in NY, he was fighting the battle like a boss, with a smile on his face. This is utterly tragic and incomprehensible. RIP💔 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 30, 2020

Details Rahul said Rishi will be missed, Tharoor remembered his school-mate

Like cine stars, politicians too remembered Rishi. Congress' Rahul Gandhi called it a bad week for Indian cinema. "A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief," he tweeted. And Rahul's party colleague Shashi Tharoor remembered his senior school-mate.

Twitter Post Here is Tharoor's tweet

Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP pic.twitter.com/9eyzE0qP38 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2020

Quote Words can't describe what I am feeling: MA Naqvi

Sharing some pictures with Rishi, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi wrote, "I am deeply pained at the demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor Ji. Words can't describe what I am feeling.... My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans. RIP.. Om Shanti."

Twitter Post Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar too had fond memories of Rishi

Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace.



My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MItdmmSnVz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 30, 2020

Quote Condolences to his family and fans: PM Modi