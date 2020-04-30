Riddhima Kapoor, the daughter of late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, has got a pass to travel to Mumbai from Delhi by road. She will travel roughly 1,400 kilometer by road and reach the Maharashtra capital after 18 hours approximately. A pass was issued as the nation is in the middle of a 40-day lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Context Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning

An actor par excellence, Bollywood's first chocolaty-boy, Rishi, passed away this morning at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. He was battling leukemia for the past two years and had undergone treatment in New York too. His family was by Rishi's side during the final hours. The Kapoor family, regarded as the first family of Bollywood, asked fans to adhere to lockdown rules.

Permission The permission was given to her within minutes

His demise, barely a day after Bollywood lost another acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, left everyone disturbed, especially the family. After getting married to Bharat Sahni, Riddhima had been living in Delhi. She sought permission from South-East Delhi DCP and it was granted to her at 10:30 am. Her closed ones will travel with Riddhima on this journey.

Do you know? She wanted to fly to Mumbai

Reportedly, Riddhima had sought permission to fly to Mumbai in a chartered flight last night. Such permission can only be given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. With that option closed, she was let to travel by road.

Looking back Rishi would get upset if Riddhima didn't answer calls

Riddhima was always the "papa's girl". Once, her mother Neetu Kapoor revealed Rishi would FaceTime her daily after she got married. If she did not answer his calls, Rishi would get upset. At one point, Neetu had to explain to him that since their daughter has become a member of a new family, she would keep busy for some time.

Details Kareena and Saif visited the hospital