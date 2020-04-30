-
Rishi Kapoor loved movies.
Starting as a child artist, Rishi never took a break from cinema and kept us entertained until his last breath.
But what made him a true artist was the effortless way he shed his romantic hero image from the 70s and evolved into a spectacular character actor in the past decade.
Here are Rishi's five best performances from recent years.
#1
'Kapoor & Sons': Rishi's chirpy 90-year-old "Daadu" won hearts
Rishi Kapoor pretty much plays himself in Shakun Batra's beloved family drama Kapoor & Sons.
The eldest Kapoor of the dysfunctional lot, Rishi wins hearts as the happy-go-lucky, brutally-honest, and flirtatious "Daadu".
If he feels the homemade cake tastes like s**t, he is going to say, while having zero qualms about it.
That was also, precisely, the charm of Rishi in real life.
#2
'Agneepath': Rishi evoked dread as the fierce Rauf Lala
Rishi was never afraid of playing the bad guy.
And the man proved it yet again as he portrayed the no-holds-barred goon and child-trafficker, Rauf Lala, in Karan Johar's modern-day reboot of Agneepath.
As Lala, Rishi evoked dread with his surma-covered eyes in every single scene he appeared.
In a movie with landmark performances from Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt, Rishi stood out effortlessly.
#3
'Mulk': Rishi's heartfelt portrayal of a troubled Muslim man
Anubhav Sinha's Mulk will be remembered for many a reasons.
Apart from bringing into action a successful second innings for Sinha and delivering a hard-hitting tale against Islamophobia, the movie brought to light the versatility and the never-dying acting acumen of Rishi Kapoor.
His portrayal of Murad Ali Mohammed, who fights hard to regain his family's lost honor, is both heartfelt and inspiring.
#4
'Do Dooni Chaar': The return of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor
Habib Faisal's Do Dooni Chaar was a special film from the word go.
And, it isn't hard to guess why, the movie brought back the lovely real-life couple of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, who were a favorite back in the 70s.
Rishi's character, Santosh Duggal, a humble schoolteacher, who simply dreams to buy a car for his family, is a treat to watch.
#5
'D-Day': Rishi's lived-in portrayal of a gangster
Watching Rishi as a romantic hero in the old times, one would not be able to imagine that he could play a feared gangster with as much conviction.
But that's exactly where Rishi's magic comes into play.
In Nikhil Advani's thriller D-Day, Rishi's portrayal of Goldman (based on Dawood Ibrahim) is compelling and lived-in to the core.
Rest in peace, sir!