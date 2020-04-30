Rishi Kapoor loved movies. Starting as a child artist, Rishi never took a break from cinema and kept us entertained until his last breath. But what made him a true artist was the effortless way he shed his romantic hero image from the 70s and evolved into a spectacular character actor in the past decade. Here are Rishi's five best performances from recent years.

#1 'Kapoor & Sons': Rishi's chirpy 90-year-old "Daadu" won hearts

Rishi Kapoor pretty much plays himself in Shakun Batra's beloved family drama Kapoor & Sons. The eldest Kapoor of the dysfunctional lot, Rishi wins hearts as the happy-go-lucky, brutally-honest, and flirtatious "Daadu". If he feels the homemade cake tastes like s**t, he is going to say, while having zero qualms about it. That was also, precisely, the charm of Rishi in real life.

#2 'Agneepath': Rishi evoked dread as the fierce Rauf Lala

Rishi was never afraid of playing the bad guy. And the man proved it yet again as he portrayed the no-holds-barred goon and child-trafficker, Rauf Lala, in Karan Johar's modern-day reboot of Agneepath. As Lala, Rishi evoked dread with his surma-covered eyes in every single scene he appeared. In a movie with landmark performances from Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt, Rishi stood out effortlessly.

#3 'Mulk': Rishi's heartfelt portrayal of a troubled Muslim man

Anubhav Sinha's Mulk will be remembered for many a reasons. Apart from bringing into action a successful second innings for Sinha and delivering a hard-hitting tale against Islamophobia, the movie brought to light the versatility and the never-dying acting acumen of Rishi Kapoor. His portrayal of Murad Ali Mohammed, who fights hard to regain his family's lost honor, is both heartfelt and inspiring.

#4 'Do Dooni Chaar': The return of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor

Habib Faisal's Do Dooni Chaar was a special film from the word go. And, it isn't hard to guess why, the movie brought back the lovely real-life couple of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, who were a favorite back in the 70s. Rishi's character, Santosh Duggal, a humble schoolteacher, who simply dreams to buy a car for his family, is a treat to watch.

#5 'D-Day': Rishi's lived-in portrayal of a gangster