Chiffon sarees, Swiss Alps, and melodious songs: A combination of these three went on to define romance for Bollywood. Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi in Yash Chopra's Chandni taught a generation what love is. Sadly, the actors of this memorable movie are no more. Chopra isn't around either. Chintu Kapoor will be remembered many of his legendary movies, but Chandni will always remain special.

Plot Rohit and Chandni had each others hearts from word go

As Rohit, the man born in a rich family, who fell in love with someone his family forbade, Rishi won hearts. His boyish charm as he caught glimpses of Chandni in a busy household won't be forgotten. And the effervescent smile of Chandni vindicated she loved all his antics. It was those moments that made her realize she had been waiting for him since forever.

Heartbreak Rohit broke her heart, shattered his in the process

One hour into the movie is all actor Rishi took to show he was more than the chocolaty-boy vibes he exuded. Left paralyzed after an accident, Rohit knew his family won't respect Chandni. With a straight face, and tears in heart, he left her. The heartbreak helped Chandni find herself, and as it happens in Bollywood movies, they were united in the end.

Songs Chandni's beauty is spellbinding, much like everything else

There is immense beauty in Chandni, beyond the obvious ones. It's Rishi and Sridevi's sparkling chemistry that lights up the screen. One can only imagine how comfortable they must have been around each other before Chopra said "action". The song Tere Mere Hothon Pe and Rohit and Chandni's honeymoon was filmed as a dream sequence, and that's exactly what it was — dreamy.

Anecdote The stars improvised one of the most memorable scenes

The team behind Chandni put their souls in the movie. In an interview, Rishi had revealed Sridevi, he, and Chopra improvised one of the iconic scenes. "The complete 'Cognac sharaab nahi hoti' sequence was improvised by Sridevi, Yashi ji and me; it was never a part of the script," he had revealed to HT. Their chemistry made the scene fly.

Do you know? They worked in several movies together

Besides Chandni, Rishi and Sridevi signed up for movies like Nagina, Gurudev, Garajana, Banjaran among others. Nagina, in which Sridevi played the role of a snake-woman saving her husband from evil forces, went on to become the biggest blockbuster of 1986 when it released.

Tribute Rishi Kapoor's demise has created a void in Indian cinema