Late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has written an emotional note as a tribute to her father. Rishi passed away on Thursday morning in Mumbai, after battling cancer for two years. He was 67 years old. In her post on Instagram, Riddhima wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior."

Details Unfortunately, she could not attend Rishi's last rites

Sharing a picture with Rishi, Riddhima penned, "I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday!" Riddhima, who could not attend her father's last rites, added, "I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you! Until we meet again papa I love you- your Mushk forever (sic)." Riddhima resides in Delhi with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter.

Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever

Information Rishi's last rites were held this afternoon in Mumbai

Rishi's last rites were held this afternoon at Mumbai's Chandawadi crematorium. Nearly 20 people, including family members, attended the cremation. Those who came to pay their last respects included Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, among others.

Mumbai: Randheer Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareen Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt arrive at Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites of #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/GqivyjBz9R — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

Journey Riddhima is looking at an 18-hour road journey

Riddhima is now looking at a 1,400-kilometer journey from Delhi to Mumbai to be with her family. She had to seek permission to drive to Mumbai as India is under a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Riddhima had applied for the pass on Wednesday night and was granted the same this morning. It will take her 18 hours to reach Mumbai.

Statement The Kapoor family issued a statement after Rishi's demise

In a statement, Kapoor family remembered Rishi and also requested fans to adhere to the lockdown rules. An excerpt from the statement read, "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents... everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

