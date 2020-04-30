Rishi's last rites were held this afternoon in Mumbai
Rishi's last rites were held this afternoon at Mumbai's Chandawadi crematorium. Nearly 20 people, including family members, attended the cremation. Those who came to pay their last respects included Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, among others.
She had to seek permission to drive to Mumbai as India is under a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Riddhima had applied for the pass on Wednesday night and was granted the same this morning.
It will take her 18 hours to reach Mumbai.
Statement
The Kapoor family issued a statement after Rishi's demise
In a statement, Kapoor family remembered Rishi and also requested fans to adhere to the lockdown rules.
An excerpt from the statement read, "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents... everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."