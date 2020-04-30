We all have our distinct set of vivid memories from Rishi Kapoor's vast and rich filmography. Even as the legend has bid farewell, this is exactly how he would have wanted us to remember him, through his films. It is both sad and inspiring that his movies will outlive him by a thorough margin. Here's a streaming guide to some of his best movies.

#1 'Mera Naam Joker': Rishi's entry into Bollywood as child artist

The son of Bollywood's showman Raj Kapoor, Rishi got the chance to start early in movies. And, he made the most out of it. He starred as young Raju in his father's iconic Mera Naam Joker, and bagged a National Film Award for Best Child Artist for the role. The movie also stars Raj Kapoor and Simi Garewal. You can watch it on ZEE5.

#2 'Kabhie Kabhie': Yash Chopra's tale of finding lost love

A young Rishi Kapoor did one of his earliest roles in Yash Chopra's tale of lost love and reconnection, Kabhie Kabhie. The ensemble cast of the movie also included Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Neetu Singh, and Simi Garewal. The movie is loved for its beautiful tracks such as Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon. It is available on Prime Video.

#3 'Amar Akbar Anthony': Manmohan Desai's unforgettable classic

Rishi Kapoor won hearts as Akbar in Manmohan Desai's iconic classic Amar Akbar Anthony. Despite starring alongside stalwarts Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi stood out. The massive entertainer will always be remembered for its amazing songs such as Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar. It also starred Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi, and Neetu Singh. You can watch it on Netflix and Prime Video.

#4 'Sargam': The superhit tale of a mute dancer

Rishi, the 70s romantic hero delivered yet another superhit with K Viswanath's Sargam. The movie tells the story of a mute and deaf woman (Jaya Prada), who seeks her escape in dancing. Rishi stars as Raju, her partner who helps her achieve her dream. The movie's songs like Dafliwale Dafli Baja are counted among all-time Bollywood favorites. It can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

#5 'Do Dooni Chaar': The heart-warming story of the Duggals

Rishi was as compelling in new-age Bollywood classics as he was in the good ol' 1970s and 80s. He played a humble schoolteacher, who dreams to buy a car for his family, in Habib Faisal's Do Dooni Chaar. The film also brought back the lovely real-life couple Rishi and Neetu Kapoor onscreen after decades. You can catch the film on Netflix.

#6 'Agneepath': A modern-day retelling of the classic

Rishi plays the no-holds-barred, fierce don, Rauf Lala, in Karan Johar's modern-day reboot of the classic Agneepath. His portrayal of the dreaded child trafficker is downright spine-chilling. The film also brings out superb performances from Hrithik Roshan as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan and Sanjay Dutt as Kancha Cheena. You can watch the Karan Malhotra-directorial on Netflix and Prime Video.

#7 'D-Day': A rare collaboration between Rishi and Irrfan

In Nikhil Advani's thriller D-Day, Rishi plays an underworld kingpin (based on Dawood Ibrahim) with much conviction. The movie also stars late actor Irrfan Khan, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi. The film is special in the sense that it marks a rare collaboration between Rishi and Irrfan, two celebrated actors whom Bollywood lost in the blink of an eye. It is available on Prime Video.

#8 'Kapoor & Sons': The touching tale of a dysfunctional family

In Shakun Batra brilliant family drama, Kapoor & Sons, Rishi wins hearts as the happy-go-lucky, plain-speaking and flirtatious "Daadu". He is a treat to watch in this one. The movie, based around a dysfunctional family, also stars Rajat Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt. It can be watched on Netflix and Prime Video.

#9 and 10 'Mulk' and '102 Not Out': Some final gifts from Rishi