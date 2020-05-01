For Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor was more than just a senior actor. The superstar made his movie debut alongside the late actor in the hit 1992 movie Deewana, and believes that it was his blessings "that made me who I am today". Referencing to the special movie, SRK remembered Rishi and mourned his demise. Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday in Mumbai.

SRK wrote, "As a young man entering the daunting world of films, I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough." However, he added that, "The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of - Rishi sahib."

Sharing a picture from the sets of Deewana, SRK narrated an anecdote with Rishi. He wrote, "On the first day of shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after pack up. Then with that famously radiant smile on his face, he said, 'yaar tujhme energy bahut hai!' (you have great energy, friend)." "That day in my head I became an actor," SRK added.

SRK's debut silver screen outing, Deewana, was a superhit. The film also starred late actress Divya Bharti. SRK and Rishi later reunited for Yash Chopra's last movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012.

Bollywood's original chocolate boy and the beloved "Chintu", Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 67. He had been battling cancer for two years. Rishi was cremated later in the day at the city's Chandanwadi crematorium. Nearly 20 people, including family members, attended the last rites. Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kareena Kapoor were also present.

In a statement released after his demise, the Kapoor family remembered Rishi. An excerpt from the statement read, "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents." "Everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the statement added.

