SRK wrote, "As a young man entering the daunting world of films, I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough."
However, he added that, "The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of - Rishi sahib."
Quote
SRK shared an anecdote from 'Deewana' shooting
Sharing a picture from the sets of Deewana, SRK narrated an anecdote with Rishi.
He wrote, "On the first day of shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after pack up. Then with that famously radiant smile on his face, he said, 'yaar tujhme energy bahut hai!' (you have great energy, friend)."
"That day in my head I became an actor," SRK added.