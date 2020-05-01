With the demise of Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu has lost not only a partner but also a friend, whom she adored. The resilient woman, who is also an impeccable actress, directed all her energies towards Rishi, smiling all the way through the turbulent journey. While Rishi's loss will impact Bollywood for long, it's also important to remember the bravery shown by Neetu.

Statement Family's statement reads like a final love letter from Neetu

The statement released by the Kapoor family upon Rishi's demise reads pretty much like one final love letter from Neetu, where she seems to be acknowledging her husband's talent and his love for life. Even in mourning, she focused on Rishi's lively attitude, asking his fans to remember him as a cheerful man. "He wouldn't have it any other way," they said.

Decision Neetu made her marriage a priority, disregarding all snarky comments

At 21, Neetu had a thriving career as a lead actress in Bollywood movies, but she took a break and married Rishi in 1980. Her decision gave tabloids a chance to ridicule her, but she never regretted it. "I am glad I did that. When I see my children today, I am very happy I did whatever I did," she said in an interview.

Quote Quitting movie career was Neetu's choice: Rishi

"She got married to me when she was 21. And she threw an absolutely budding career, and at that point in time people felt that Kapoors do not want their wives to work. That was absolutely silly," Rishi had said in one interview.

Quote You've to accept each other for whatever you are: Neetu

Their marriage was far from perfect, with newspaper headlines covering every fight with much sensationalism. But during the promotions of 2010's release Do Dooni Chaar, Neetu revealed how their marriage worked. "Everyone has their own flaws and they have their own things. But you have to accept each other for whatever you are," she said.

Support Throughout Rishi's bad phase, Neetu remained a rock

As it should happen in relationships, Neetu was blunt with Rishi. When his career witnessed a dip, she stood by him and gave him insights. "Neetu told me, 'You are not enjoying your work, you are not looking like you are enjoying your work, I think you should hang up your boots and give up your career,' which I did," the actor revealed in his autobiography.

Cancer When illness took over, Neetu didn't lose hope

Rishi's cancer diagnosis jolted the family, but it was Neetu who chose to remain optimistic, putting on various hats in the process. "I became his mother. Like, like he was my third child...food, sleep, medicines... just like you look after your kids. I just became a mother. A mother wants to do the best," she said. They have two kids, Ranbir and Riddhima.

Quote Rishi also expressed his gratitude to Neetu

"Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle... Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans' prayers... that have worked. I thank them all," Rishi had said.

Twitter Post They were also a pretty fun couple

Loss Neetu became Rishi's smile and got him through bad days