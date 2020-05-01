After celebrated actor, Irrfan Khan passed away, his wife, Sutapa Sikdar posted a heartfelt message for her late husband. Updating her Facebook profile picture with a beautiful throwback image where she is seen hugging Irrfan, Sutapa wrote, "I have not lost, I have gained in every which way." Irrfan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai, after battling neuroendocrine tumor for two years.

Information Irrfan was buried on Wednesday afternoon in Mumbai

An actor par excellence and Bollywood's face in the West, Irrfan breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 53. His health had worsened after he caught a colon infection. The late actor was buried at Mumbai's Versova cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.

Statement Irrfan's family released a statement after his demise

In a statement, Sutapa wrote, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment?" "I want to assure everyone this is not a loss, it's a gain. It's a gain of things he taught us," she added.

Quote In Irrfan's words, it is magical: Sutapa

"It's unbelievable for us but I would put it in Irrfan's words, "it's magical" whether he is there or not there, and that's what he loved, he never loved one dimensional reality. The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life," Sutapa added. The family also thanked Irrfan's doctors in India and UK, who had treated him.

Lesson Irrfan's sons shared what they learned from their father

Further, in the statement, Irrfan's sons Babil and Ayan summed up one life lesson that they learned from their father. For Babil, it was to "learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe." On the other hand, Ayan shared that he learned to "control your mind and to not let it control you."

Relationship Sutapa called Irrfan's fans a family

"Tears will flow as we will plant a raat ki rani (jasmine) tree, his favorite, to the place where you have put him to rest after a victorious journey," Sutapa added in the statement. "It takes time but it will bloom and the fragrance will spread and touch all the souls whom I won't call fans but family for years to come," she summed.

Do you know? Sutapa and Irrfan were married for 25 years

Irrfan and Sutapa were married for 25 years. They met each other during their college days at the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, and tied the knot in 1995.

Quote Recently, Irrfan said he wanted to live for his wife

In a recent interview, Irrfan had expressed gratitude towards his wife, and had said that he wanted to live for her. He said, "What to say about Sutapa. She is there 24x7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still."

