Even 33 years after its original release, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is not only relevant, in fact, it is smashing viewership records around the world. After topping TRP charts in India, the epic mythological series has now become the most-watched show in the entertainment category, worldwide. The news was shared by Doordarshan (DD), which is currently re-running the cult classic mega-series.

Details 'Ramayan' garnered 7.7 crore viewers on April 16

In a tweet posted on Thursday, the national broadcaster shared that the rerun of Ramayan garnered a whopping 7.7 crore viewers on a single day, i.e., April 16. The tweet from DD read, "Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most-watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April."

Twitter Post Here is the tweet from DD

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9 — DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020

Records 'Ramayan' was brought back on TV amid lockdown

Upon public demand, Ramayan was re-introduced last month on Doordarshan to keep people entertained amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. And, it was a hit from the word go. In its first weekend, the show recorded 17 crore viewers through four episodes. In fact, reruns of Ramayan and other classic shows took the state-run channel to the top of TRP charts.

Show 'Ramayan' originally aired during 1987-1988

Written and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan, a show based on the Hindu epic by the same name, originally aired on TV during 1987-1988. It kept families across India glued to their screens, when it aired each Sunday morning back then. The show stars Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Dara Singh as Hanuman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana.

Other shows 'Shri Krishna' will soon be back on DD