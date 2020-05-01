In what marks the end of an era for Indian cinema, Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. His last rites were held later in the day in Mumbai. However, the actor's daughter Riddhima, who resides in Delhi, could not attend the funeral, due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. She is now on her way to Mumbai.

Details Riddhima attended her father's funeral via video call

Sharing an update on Instagram, Riddhima confirmed that she has started the road journey to be with her family. Posting a video taken from her car, she wrote, "Driving home Ma. Enroute Mumbai (sic)." On Thursday, Riddhima saw Rishi's last rites through video call. Riddhima, who is a jewelry designer by profession, resides in national capital with her husband Bharat Sahni and a daughter.

Journey Riddhima is expected to reach Mumbai this evening

Riddhima could not fly down to Mumbai for Rishi's funeral because of the lockdown, which has been imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. She then obtained a pass from the Delhi Police to take a 1400-kilometer journey to Mumbai by road. It takes nearly 18 hours to drive from Delhi to Mumbai. Riddhima is expected to reach the city this evening.

Funeral Rishi was cremated on Thursday afternoon in Mumbai

Rishi's last rites were held on Thursday afternoon at Mumbai's Chandanwadi crematorium. Only 20 people, including the late actor's son Ranbir and wife Neetu Kapoor, could be a part of the funeral. Others who were present there were Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain, among others.

Quote Earlier, Riddhima posted several posts for her father

Yesterday, as she mourned her father's passing away, Riddhima put several pictures of him on social media. Calling Rishi her "strongest warrior", Riddhima captioned one of the posts as, "Papa I love you I will always love you." She added, "I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever (sic)."

Instagram Post Here is Riddhima's heartfelt post

Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever ❤️😢 A post shared by riddhimakapoorsahniofficial on Apr 30, 2020 at 1:13am PDT

