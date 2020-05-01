In yet another grave loss to the Indian film fraternity, Kulmeet Makkar, the CEO of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, passed away. He was 60. Makkar succumbed to a massive heart attack on Friday morning in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, according to media reports. After the unfortunate news surfaced, various Bollywood celebrities mourned Makkar's demise and conveyed condolences.

Details The Guild confirmed the news in a statement this morning

The Guild confirmed the news in a statement posted on social media this morning. "Today we lost our pillar of strength. Kulmeet is irreplaceable. His passion, integrity, resourcefulness and commitment were only matched by his deep empathy and unique ability to find a way through the toughest situations," the statement read. "Kulmeet, you will always be missed. Your legacy will live on," it added.

Tribute Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker conveyed condolences

Makkar's colleagues and friends from the film industry poured in their tribute on social media. Producer/filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, "Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India.... relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement (sic)." Meanwhile, director Ashutosh Gowariker said it is a "sad day" for the Guild.

Quote 'Every day we are waking up to losing someone'

Actor Farhan Akhtar also remembered Makkar. He wrote, "Seems like every day we are waking up to losing someone we knew and someone who cared deeply about Indian film. RIP Kulmeet Makkar.. your work... will always be remembered."

Twitter Post Subhash Ghai termed his death as "another shock to Bollywood"

Another shock to BOLLYWOOD 👤



KULMEET MAKKAR

Passed away coz of heart attack

Our precious friend of Fim N TV industry n CEO of @producersguild of india-a dedicated effective voice of industry to govt n various institutions. Loved by all

We will miss u sir!

RIP🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QopEs9Zdng — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 1, 2020

Twitter Post RIP my friend, said Hansal Mehta

Damn it... Now Kulmeet! RIP my friend. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 1, 2020

Work Makkar had been serving as CEO of Guild since 2010

Makkar had been serving as the Guild's head for 10 years now. Most recently, he was working to help set up a relief fund to support the industry workers who have been affected due to lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic. Before joining the Producers Guild, Makkar served as the CEO of Reliance Entertainment and music label Saregama.

Bollywood A terrible phase for the Indian movie industry