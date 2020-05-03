Late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who could not attend his last rites, has now arrived in Mumbai to be with her family. Riddhima resides in Delhi, and could not fly down to Mumbai due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Her father and Bollywood's beloved "Chintu ji" passed away on Thursday after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Information Earlier, Riddhima saw her father's funeral via video call

On Thursday, Riddhima saw Rishi's last rites through a video call. Riddhima, who is a jewelry designer by profession, resides in the national capital with her husband, Bharat Sahni, and daughter Samara.

Journey She took an 18-hour road journey from Delhi to Mumbai

Riddhima and her daughter arrived in Mumbai last evening, after a 1400-kilometer road journey from Delhi. She started the journey on Friday morning and arrived in the Maharashtra capital on Saturday. She was snapped in Mumbai last evening. Riddhima could not take a flight because of the nationwide lockdown, which has been imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Instagram Post Riddhima and Samara were snapped in Mumbai last evening

#RiddhimaKapoorSahni with her daughter Samara snapped as they arrive in Mumbai to be with her family post dad #RishiKapoor demise recently, Riddhima with her family travelled via road from #NewDelhi to #mumbai A post shared by yogenshah_s on May 2, 2020 at 11:08am PDT

Last rites Rishi was cremated on Thursday in Mumbai

Rishi's last rites were held on Thursday afternoon at Mumbai's Chandanwadi crematorium. Only 20 people, including the late actor's son Ranbir and wife Neetu, could be a part of the funeral. Others who were present there were Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, and Aadar Jain, among others.

Quote Kapoor family issued a statement after Rishi's passing

The Kapoor family's statement read, "He (Rishi) remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents...everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he didn't let his illness get the better of him."

Instagram Post Here is the full statement