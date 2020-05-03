Former Miss World and Bollywood diva, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, needs no introduction. Many may come and go, but Aishwarya's talent and charisma remain unmatchable. And, she only seems to be getting more beautiful with time. But that's not it, she also has a spectacular sense of fashion. Here are some of the most smashing looks of Aishwarya.

#1 Denim jeans and robe

In this look, Aishwarya is dolled up in a sumptuous dress, featuring a white top paired with splendid blue denim jeans and a denim robe-like overcoat. The garment is stitched with embellishments on the upper portion. Also, the bold and natural shades bring out the diva's beauty finely. For the final touch, Aishwarya opted for red lipstick and a pair of cool sunglasses.

#2 Red and white striped dress

Aishwarya has pulled off this look with much elegance. She is seen wearing a white and red A-line midi dress. The dress has a tube design and features remarkable red stripes all over it. For the finishing touch, Aishwarya opted for red lipstick, sunglasses, and makeup in light and natural shades. It is surely a great look for casual summer outings.

#3 Brown blazer and pants

Aishwarya carries this one like a boss! In this look, she is seen wearing brown color blazer and pants. Along with that, her neck-piece and the temporary tattoo on her wrist add to the spark of the look. To complete the dashing look, Aishwarya opted for snake print peep-toes. And, her makeup is done in bold tones.

#4 Red ethnic suit

Aishwarya styles in a way that her dresses speak for her. In this look, she is seen donning a red glitzy skirt along with an intricately embellished red kurti. Aishwarya's jewelry is a special part of this look. She opted for a simple chain, rings, ornamental watch, and big jhumkas. This is the perfect traditional outfit for Indian festivals.

#5 Pastel maxi dress