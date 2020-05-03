India's favorite game show is back! The 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) will be out on TV soon. In fact, the registration process will commence from as early as May 9. The announcement was made by the quiz show's long-time host Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday. In a video shot at his home, Bachchan said, "Everything can take a break, but dreams cannot."

Details This year, audition process goes fully digital

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire KBC audition process will go digital this year, a source told The Indian Express. The show is expected to go on floors three months after the registration begins. "We usually take about three months... Hopefully, things will be back to normal by then, and we can give our audience another successful season," the source told the publication.

Registration Here is how you can register for 'KBC 12'

The KBC registration and audition process is divided into four stages - registration, screening, online audition, and personal interview. From May 9 to 22, Bachchan will ask a question on Sony TV at 9 pm every day. In order to successfully register, one needs to answer the question correctly. The questions can be answered either via text messages or the SonyLIV mobile app.

Further steps Who will get a chance to be on stage?

Participants who answer the questions correctly will be short-listed through a computerized process. Next, the contestants will have to go through a general knowledge test and video submission. This will be done exclusively through the SonyLIV app. Then, the selected ones will be invited for a personalized video call. And finally, a few will get the chance to be on stage with Bachchan.

Statement 'KBC is an opportunity to realize one's dreams'

Writer/director Nitesh Tiwari, who remotely directed the KBC 12 promotional video, said in a statement, "KBC is not just a game/quiz show for people. It's more than that. It's an opportunity to realize one's dreams." "One doesn't stop dreaming given the adversity. In fact, the dreams only become more significant... and that was the trigger for this film," he added.

Information KBC has been running on TV since two decades