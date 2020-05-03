Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are having their first baby. Finally giving a nod to widespread media reports, the 25-year-old American supermodel this week confirmed her pregnancy through a video call on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. Gigi said in the interaction that she and her 27-year-old singer boyfriend Zayn are "very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

It's a nice silver lining to be at home: Gigi

During the interview, Gigi said, "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we're very excited and happy... Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be home together and experience it day by day."

Gigi opens up to Jimmy about experiencing her first pregnancy in quarantine and how excited she was after receiving a surprise birthday cake from the Cake Boss! #FallonAtHome A post shared by fallontonight on Apr 30, 2020 at 4:20pm PDT

Zayn 'could not be more thrilled' about the pregnancy

Zayn, a former One Direction member who went solo in 2015, reportedly "couldn't be more thrilled" about the new family addition. A source told Us Weekly, "Zayn has always been so into Gigi and she's always been such a big part of his life." "Even when there were times that they weren't a couple, the love was still very much there," the source added.

Excited to become 'Oma' in September, said Gigi's mom

Gigi's mother, former model Yolanda Hadid, also recently told media that she was "still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press." She added, "Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma [grandmother] in September... We feel very blessed."

Gigi recently celebrated her 25th birthday

Looks like Gigi and Zayn are self-isolating together with the former's sister, fellow model Bella Hadid, and her mother. Gigi recently posted pictures from her 25th birthday celebration with family on April 23. In the chat with Fallon, Gigi said she was happy to get a bagel cake, as that's one thing she has been craving. "My craving has been everything bagels," she said.

Do you know? Gigi and Zayn first started dating in 2015