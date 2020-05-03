Rishi's last rites were held on Thursday in Mumbai
Bollywood's beloved "Chintu ji", Rishi breathed his last on Thursday morning in a Mumbai hospital, after battling leukemia for two years. He was 67 years old.
His last rites were held later that day at Mumbai's Chandanwadi Crematorium.
Only 20 people, including Neetu, Ranbir, and the late actor's brothers Randhir and Rajeev, among others, could be a part of the funeral.
Riddhima
Rishi's daughter Riddhima has also reached Mumbai
Rishi's daughter, Riddhima, who could not attend the funeral, has now arrived in Mumbai to be with her family.
She had seen the last rites through a video call.
Riddhima, who resides in Delhi with her husband, Bharat Sahni, and daughter Samara, could not fly down to Mumbai because of the ongoing lockdown.
She then took an 18-hour road journey to reach Mumbai.
Quote
Kapoor family issued a statement after Rishi's demise
The Kapoor family's statement read, "He (Rishi) remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents...everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he didn't let his illness get the better of him."