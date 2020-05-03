Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu and son Ranbir organized a prayer meet for him at their residence in Mumbai. A picture from the prayer meet has surfaced online, where the mother-son duo are seen sitting on either side of a garlanded photograph of the Bollywood actor. Rishi passed away on Thursday, after a hard-fought battle with leukemia.

Demise Rishi's last rites were held on Thursday in Mumbai

Bollywood's beloved "Chintu ji", Rishi breathed his last on Thursday morning in a Mumbai hospital, after battling leukemia for two years. He was 67 years old. His last rites were held later that day at Mumbai's Chandanwadi Crematorium. Only 20 people, including Neetu, Ranbir, and the late actor's brothers Randhir and Rajeev, among others, could be a part of the funeral.

Riddhima Rishi's daughter Riddhima has also reached Mumbai

Rishi's daughter, Riddhima, who could not attend the funeral, has now arrived in Mumbai to be with her family. She had seen the last rites through a video call. Riddhima, who resides in Delhi with her husband, Bharat Sahni, and daughter Samara, could not fly down to Mumbai because of the ongoing lockdown. She then took an 18-hour road journey to reach Mumbai.

Quote Kapoor family issued a statement after Rishi's demise

The Kapoor family's statement read, "He (Rishi) remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents...everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he didn't let his illness get the better of him."

