Chris Hemsworth is hot property right now! The hammer-wielding Thor star's latest movie, Extraction, has turned out to be a massive hit on Netflix, clearly profiting off the streaming giant's viewership boost during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the action-thriller film is now all set to become the biggest-ever movie premiere on Netflix, as announced by the streamer. Here's more on this.

Netflix believes that Extraction will draw a projected 90 million (9 crore) households in the first four weeks of release. The movie debuted on the streaming platform on April 24. "Extraction is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks," Netflix tweeted.

Produced by Russo brothers, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Extraction follows the story of Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a reckless black-market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. The movie also stars David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Randeep Hooda, and Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Extraction marks the directorial debut of Hollywood stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, who has worked on movies like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. The screenplay has been penned by Joe Russo. However, despite the bumper response from fans, the film has largely received mixed reviews. While the movie's performances and action scenes are being praised, it has been criticized for its banal storyline.

In a recent interview, Extraction's main man Hemsworth called it a rewarding experience. "This is the most intense film, physically and emotionally, that I've ever done but it is also the most rewarding because it felt like we were achieving something special," he said. "Even though I was exhausted at the end of every day, there was a real sense of accomplishment," he added.

