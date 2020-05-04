Late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor on Monday took to Instagram to thank the doctors and other medical staff of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where he underwent treatment for leukemia. Neetu said that she and her family feel "immense gratitude" towards the team of doctors and nurses "who treated my husband like he was their own". Here is more on this.

Details I thank them from the bottom of my heart: Neetu

Posting two pictures of her husband, Neetu wrote on Instagram, "As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. When we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! (sic)" "I thank them from the bottom of my heart," she added.

Instagram Post Here is the post from Neetu

As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart..🙏 @rfhospital A post shared by neetu54 on May 3, 2020 at 8:40pm PDT

Demise Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed last evening

Bollywood's beloved "Chintu ji", Rishi Kapoor, breathed his last on April 30, after battling leukemia for two years. He was 67 years old. His last rites were held later that day at Mumbai's Chandanwadi Crematorium. The Kapoor family then organized a close-knit prayer meet for the late actor at their Mumbai home. Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed at the city's Banganga Tank last evening.

Riddhima Rishi's daughter Riddhima also reached Mumbai

Rishi's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor, who could not attend the funeral, has now arrived in Mumbai to be with her family. She had seen the last rites through a video call. Riddhima, who resides in Delhi with her husband, Bharat Sahni, and daughter Samara, could not fly down to Mumbai because of the ongoing lockdown. She then took an 18-hour-long road journey to reach Mumbai.

Quote Kapoor family issued a statement after Rishi's demise