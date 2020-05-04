When Ramanand Sagar's epic series Ramayan was re-telecast on TV, nobody imagined that it would receive such a tremendous response. Not only did the show win hearts, it went on to create world record in television viewership. After Ramayan's conclusion, DD started airing its follow-up show Uttar Ramayan. However, as it turns out, the director initially didn't intend to create the follow-up. Here's why.

Information What is 'Uttar Ramayan' all about?

Uttar Ramayan, also called Luv Kush, which originally aired between 1988 and 1989, follows the happenings after Lord Ram's coronation and revolves mainly around Goddess Sita's exile and the lives of their twin sons, Luv and Kush.

Reason Sagar couldn't believe Lord Ram had abandoned Sita

In a recent interview, Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar revealed that the director wished to pack up after completing Ramayan, as he was reluctant to believe that Lord Ram had abandoned Sita. However, the Valmiki Samaj and even the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) requested him to create the follow-up series. It was only then that Sagar agreed to bring forward the Luv Kush series.

Do you know? Sagar couldn't direct some episodes of 'Uttar Ramayan'

In another interview, Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita, revealed that Ramanand Sagar could not direct some initial episodes of Uttar Ramayan, as plenty of court cases had been filed against him after Ramayan aired. At that time, his sons directed the show.

Show DD now airs 'Shri Krishna' in the 9 pm slot

The final episode of Uttar Ramayan aired on DD on May 2. The episode which showcased Sita surrendering herself to Mother Earth drove fans into a meltdown. Now, DD National has started airing another show from Ramanand Sagar titled Shri Krishna in the 9 pm slot. The show, which originally aired during the mid 1990s, is based on the life of Lord Krishna.

Information 'Ramayan' will now air on Star Plus

In case you missed Ramayan's rerun on DD, don't worry, you can now catch the show on Star Plus. The series will air at 7:30 pm every day on the channel, starting today (May 4).