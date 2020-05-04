The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc all across the globe, but Madonna clearly hasn't gotten the memo yet. Flouting quarantine and social distancing norms, the pop icon (61) recently attended a birthday party for her friend and celebrity photographer Steven Klein. What's even more worrying is that the event took place just days after Madonna claimed that she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

Party Hugs, pole dance, and 'COVID' cake at Klein's party

In videos and pictures that have surfaced from the birthday celebration, at least eight people can be seen in close proximity, reports Daily Mail. During a live-stream, Madonna was seen hugging Klein (55), who is her friend and neighbor. At one point in the video, a costumed person is seen biting directly into a cake, which Madonna cryptically dubbed as the "COVID" cake.

Information Looks like, Madonna isn't too fond of video calling

However, it remains yet unclear whether the party took place at Madonna's or Klein's place. Both live in Bridgehampton in New York. Notably, most guests joined the party over Zoom call, while Madonna was among the handful of in-person attendees.

Instagram Post Here is a video from the party

Claims Last week, Madonna said she had coronavirus antibodies

Only last week, in a video posted on Instagram, Madonna claimed she had been diagnosed with coronavirus antibodies, thereby indicating that she had been exposed to the fatal virus. "Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies," the singer informed. She added she planned to "go for a long drive in the car...to breathe in COVID-19 air".

Antibodies It is not clear if antibodies provide immunity from virus

Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system to help the body fight against foreign particles invading the body, such as viruses. However, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) clarified that if someone has the antibodies, it does not necessarily mean that they are immune to infection. And therefore, continued social distancing is recommended.

Controversy Earlier, Madonna's bathtub video caught controversy

This is not the first gaffe that Madonna made recently. Earlier, the popstar was slammed for calling the pandemic "the great equalizer" while being filmed in a luxury bathtub filled with rose petals. In a pensive tone, the singer said, "It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are...It's the great equalizer." She later deleted the video.

Do you know? The pandemic has killed 2.5 lakh around the world