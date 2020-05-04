Last updated on May 04 2020, 04:56 pm
Hi,
Written by Sagar Malik
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc all across the globe, but Madonna clearly hasn't gotten the memo yet.
Flouting quarantine and social distancing norms, the pop icon (61) recently attended a birthday party for her friend and celebrity photographer Steven Klein.
What's even more worrying is that the event took place just days after Madonna claimed that she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.
In videos and pictures that have surfaced from the birthday celebration, at least eight people can be seen in close proximity, reports Daily Mail.
During a live-stream, Madonna was seen hugging Klein (55), who is her friend and neighbor.
At one point in the video, a costumed person is seen biting directly into a cake, which Madonna cryptically dubbed as the "COVID" cake.
However, it remains yet unclear whether the party took place at Madonna's or Klein's place. Both live in Bridgehampton in New York. Notably, most guests joined the party over Zoom call, while Madonna was among the handful of in-person attendees.
M made an appearance at @stevenkleinstudio 's Virtual Birthday Party ( thank you, @bartschland 😘 ) - such a blast!!! M called his Bday cake a Covid Cake 😂 She's too fucking cute!!! We are living in some crazy tiMes! But trying to make the most of it, and still have soMe fun!!! #HappyBirthdayStevenKlein🎈🎉🥂 #VirtualParty #TheyAreHereForHER !!! 😂 #ZooM #NYCNightlife ##Quarantine #NYCPAUSE @madonna - Susanne's gorgeous top hat & corset by @sparkylestudio 💎 *** P.S. This was an online party. She was in her own home w/her faMily and crew that she has been quarantining with. There were about 5 people that came to her home (or Steven's?) to celebrate Steven's bday, and all of these people have been quarantined for over a month as well. Please stop the Madness - she would never put herself or her children at risk!!! ***
A post shared by micheleruiznyc on
Only last week, in a video posted on Instagram, Madonna claimed she had been diagnosed with coronavirus antibodies, thereby indicating that she had been exposed to the fatal virus.
"Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies," the singer informed.
She added she planned to "go for a long drive in the car...to breathe in COVID-19 air".
Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system to help the body fight against foreign particles invading the body, such as viruses.
However, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) clarified that if someone has the antibodies, it does not necessarily mean that they are immune to infection.
And therefore, continued social distancing is recommended.
This is not the first gaffe that Madonna made recently.
Earlier, the popstar was slammed for calling the pandemic "the great equalizer" while being filmed in a luxury bathtub filled with rose petals.
In a pensive tone, the singer said, "It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are...It's the great equalizer."
She later deleted the video.
The US continues to remain the worst-affected nation from the COVID-19, with more than 11 lakh cases and 68,602 deaths. Around the world, the disease has so far killed 248,452 persons and afflicted the lives of 35 lakh.
