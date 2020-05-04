For days now, stories claiming that Aamir Khan hid and distributed money in wheat bags to help those who have been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, have been doing rounds on social media. However, the Bollywood superstar (55), who clearly isn't fond of fake publicity, has now rubbished these rumors, saying that he is not the "Robin Hood" that people are mistaking him for.

Details Aamir took to Twitter to clarify

Several posts on TikTok and other sites said that the actor hid Rs. 15,000 in 1 kg bags of wheat and got them distributed in some slum areas. To clear the air, Aamir took to Twitter and wrote, "Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! (sic)"

Twitter Post Here is the tweet from Aamir

Contribution Aamir's bit for those affected by COVID-19

In wake of the catastrophic coronavirus pandemic, Aamir earlier contributed undisclosed amounts to the Prime Minister's relief fund (PM-CARES) and to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund. The actor also extended a helping hand to the daily wage earners working on his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, which, like all productions around the world, remains stalled due to the ongoing pandemic.

'I For India' Last night, Aamir participated in 'I For India' fundraiser concert

Last night, Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao participated in a virtual fundraiser concert, I For India, aimed at helping frontline workers, daily wage earners and migrant laborers. The duo asked fans to donate for the cause and also sang uplifting songs like Aa Chal Ke Tujhe and Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. The digital fundraiser event has so far raised Rs. 4.3 crore.

Instagram Post Here's a video of the couple singing in the concert

