Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood right now, with as many as seven back-to-back hits to boast of. However, it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the 35-year-old actor. In a recent interview, Ayushmann recalled his failures and even shared a horrible casting couch experience from his early acting days. Here is more on this.

Details Was offered lead role in return of sexual favor: Ayushmann

Talking to Pinkvilla, Ayushmann said that a director once offered him a lead role in return of a sexual favor. He said, "A casting director had told me, 'I'll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool'." "I told him I'm straight and I politely refused his offer," the actor added. Ayushmann made his film debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor.

Quote Ayushmann also talked about his struggle and rejections

Ayushmann also opened up on struggles and rejections that he faced during his early days in Mumbai. He said, "Initially, there used to be auditions where they would take your solo test. Then suddenly, the number started increasing and there would be 50 people in the same room." "When I protested, they asked me to leave. So I have faced rejections," the actor acknowledged.

Quote Everything changes every Friday, said Ayushmann

Talking about the bumper box office success of his recent movies, Ayushmann said, "Everything changes every Friday. I have just been lucky to have a few great Fridays in the last two-three years."

Work What's up on the work front for Ayushmann?

Separately, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in which he played a homosexual character. The movie was a box office hit, however, it received mixed reviews. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. It was planned to be released in April, however, it remains stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

