-
Sanjay Gupta is back in the news for his distasteful comments on social media.
This time, the Bollywood filmmaker (53) put out an offensive tweet, where he attacked a group of people.
However, after facing massive backlash from fellow users on Twitter, the director deleted the post.
In another tweet, Gupta said he deleted it "as better sense prevailed".
Here is more on this.
-
Details
Gupta insulted 'bhakts' in his tweet
-
The tweet from Gupta read, "Bhakts ki maa ki c##t!!! React so at least I know who you are (sic)."
After the filmmaker was heavily slammed for using foul language, he deleted the tweet.
For the unversed, Gupta has written and directed Bollywood films such as Kaante, Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, and Kaabil.
-
Quote
He then came up with a clarification
-
Coming up with a rather feeble clarification, Gupta said in another tweet, "I tweeted something offensive last night which was an angry reaction to some comments I was constantly getting. Have deleted the same long ago as better sense prevailed."
-
Similar incident
Last week, Gupta was slammed for trivializing Irrfan, Rishi's death
-
Obviously, this is not the first time that Gupta has been criticized for controversial statements.
Just last week, he shared an utterly dumb mathematics trivia with regard to the tragic deaths of two of Bollywood's greatest actors of all time, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.
He later deleted the tweet.
Looks like, the lockdown is taking a serious toll on Gupta's common sense.
-
Twitter Post
This was Gupta's 'genius' observation
-
-
Information
Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga' remains stalled due to the pandemic
-
Gupta's upcoming movie Mumbai Saga, which he dubs as his "most ambitious" project, currently remains stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.